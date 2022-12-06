News Matches
Explained: Why Neymar ran to the stands in penalty strike celebrations for Brazil against South Korea

Gill Clark
00:35 EAT 06/12/2022
Neymar World Cup 2022
Brazil forward Neymar was back in the team and back on the scoresheet against South Korea at World Cup 2022.
  • Injured Telles out of World Cup
  • Neymar celebrates goal with him
  • Brazil live up to favourites tag

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil cruised to a 4-1 victory against South Korea on Monday in the last 16. Neymar scored the team's second goal from the penalty spot on his return from injury. The Paris Saint-Germain then vanished from the pitch, much to the bemusement of commentators as the cameras cut away. It transpired that he had dedicated his goal to injured Man Utd loanee Alex Telles, who has been ruled out of the competition and requires surgery on his knee. Neymar ran over to Telles in the stands and shared a warm embrace with the full-back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil have seen injury bring a premature end to the World Cup for both Telles and striker Gabriel Jesus. Both players suffered knee injuries in the 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Brazil's final group game.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Tite's side will take on Croatia for a place in the last four of the World Cup.

