Explained: How Liverpool survived offside call as VAR allows Curtis Jones' second goal against Leicester to stand

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones stunned Leicester on Monday night with two goals in a matter of minutes.

Liverpool led Foxes 2-0 at half-time

Jones with both goals

Dean Smith's side staring at relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? Both goals were subject to VAR checks with the second one looking initially as if it was going to be flagged offside. Mo Salah – as he'd done for the first goal – provided the assist for Jones, flicking the ball on to catch Leicester's defence on their heels.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? The offside 'lines' were drawn up and showed the exact moment the ball left Salah's foot, with Jones fractionally onside and Jonny Evans' heel playing him on.

Referee Craig Pawson gave the goal, but it was down to VAR to ensure Jones wasn't in an offside position when he received the ball from Salah.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jones had already rounded off a flowing Liverpool move two minutes earlier to break the deadlock, with Leicester booed off at the break by the fans at the King Power Stadium.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LEICESTER? If they cannot overturn the 2-0 deficit against Liverpool in the second half, Leicester will need points from their final two Premier League matches, against Newcastle and West Ham.