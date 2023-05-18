Explained: The crucial role played by Granit Xhaka’s wife Leonita Lekaj in Arsenal exit as Swiss star nears Bayer Leverkusen transfer

Granit Xhaka's wife has reportedly played a significant role in his imminent move to Bayer Leverkusen as he looks all set to leave Arsenal.

Xhaka leaving Arsenal after seven years

Set to move to Leverkusen

His wife played an important role in this decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The Swiss midfielder looks set to leave the Emirates after seven years at the club. Xhaka has revived his form this season and played a vital role in Mikel Arteta's side's title challenge but will move to the Bundesliga next season for a fresh challenge. According to Sport Bild, his wife Leonita has played a key role in helping Xhaka choose his next club as she's from Germany originally.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, the pair met while Xhaka was playing for Borussia Monchengladbach prior to his move to Arsenal and a return to Germany has always been on the cards. Once signed, his contract with Leverkusen will run until 2027 and the club are set to pay €15 million (£13m/$16.3m) to the Gunners as a transfer fee for his services.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bild also mentions that Xhaka has held several rounds of discussions with Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso before taking the final call and is entirely convinced of his role. The Spaniard trusts the midfielder's ball-carrying capabilities and views him as an important leader on the pitch who can dictate proceedings.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Xhaka has a job to do at the weekend when Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with the Switzerland international likely to start as the Gunners take part in their penultimate game of the 2022-23 season.