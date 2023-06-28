Explained: How Football Manager is set to change forever in 2024 as developer reveals when women's football will be added to game

Football Manager is set to be transformed forever, it has been revealed, with sweeping changes coming very soon.

FM roadmap revealed

Women's game to be added

Completely new graphical engine

WHAT HAPPENED? Miles Jacobson, the head of Sports Interactive, has confirmed that improvements will be made in the 2024 edition, and huge changes are coming to the game from Football Manager 2025 onwards. He has accepted that the most recent iteration, FM23, "had not lived up to the standards and expectations we have set over the years". As a result, he has confirmed that huge changes are on the way.

WHAT IS CHANGING? There is going to be a completely new and rebuilt graphical engine, that will drastically change the way players interact with the match engine, but that is not the headline feature. What will be is the introduction of women's football, which will come from FM25 onwards. Jacobson has previously confirmed that players will be able to manage both men's and women's teams throughout their career. Further to this, FM23 saves will carry over into FM24, and beyond, meaning you could conceivably play the same career across multiple iterations of the game. FM24 will be a "love letter" to the series before the true sequel in 2025.

IN A PHOTO

Football Manager

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FM23 has been Sports Interactive's biggest-selling release ever, hitting a high-point of five million players across all of the edition's systems, from Steam to Xbox Game Pass.

WHAT'S NEXT? FM24 will be released later this year, and FM25 will follow the year after.