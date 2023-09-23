David De gea continues to remain a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired in the summer.

De Gea yet to find new club

Wants to settle in Spain

Had offers from Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United star was recently linked with a move to Real Betis but the club rebuffed the rumours immediately as they are happy to continue with Claudio Bravo and Rui Silva. De Gea was also linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but the talks fell through.

WHY DAVID DE GEA IS YET TO FIND A NEW CLUB? The Spaniard tied the knot with partner Edurne Garica in July this year and as per Daily Mail, the couple has reportedly decided to settle in Spain, their home country. This was primarily the reason why De Gea refused to head to Saudi Arabia this season despite Al-Hilal's offer for him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea left United after 12 years this summer as the Red Devils decided to rope in Andre Onana from Inter for £47 million ($58m). But the Cameroonian's performance has been below par thus far as he has already conceded 10 goals in the Premier League.

WHAT'S NEXT: As per The Guardian, The 32-year-old is even contemplating retirement if he does not receive the right offer from a Spanish club this year.