Explained: The clause in Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle deal that could lead to Barcelona move

WHAT HAPPENED? Guimaraes recently renewed his contract at St. James' Park until the summer of 2028, penning a brand new five-year deal. However, inserted into the deal was a separate section that stated if Barcelona were to express interest in signing the 25-year-old, he would be available at a knock-down price, per SPORT.

WHAT IS THE CLAUSE? Barcelona, per the report, would only need to pay €70m (£60m) for the midfielder's signature. While that would be a cheaper fee than expected, it is still a massive hurdle to any deal for the Catalan club, who remain challenged financially.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not clear at this point if Barcelona are actively pursuing a deal but the report claims that Guimaraes does want to play for the club in the future, hence the inclusion of the clause in his deal. He would cost far more than the €70m fee for any other potential suitor.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BRUNO?: Currently away on international duty for his native Brazil, Bruno's Newcastle side are next in action on October 21, as they take on Crystal Palace at St. James' Park in the Premier League.