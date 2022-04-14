Explained: Aubameyang's transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona & what the future holds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang formed part of one of the more high-profile deals done during the January transfer window of 2022, with the Gabon international striker swapping life at Arsenal for that at Barcelona.

Few could have predicted at the start of the season that such a move would be made, as he had filled the captain’s armband at Emirates Stadium, but it came as little surprise when it was pushed through as the experienced forward had been frozen out in north London.

Aubameyang has gone on to hit the ground running at Camp Nou, but what kind of deal took him from the Premier League to La Liga and where will he be playing next season? GOAL takes a look...

Is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer a loan?

Aubameyang fell out of favour at Arsenal in December 2021 following a breach of club discipline.

He was stripped of captaincy duties and overlooked by Mikel Arteta as the Gunners sought inspiration from elsewhere in an ongoing bid to secure a top-four finish.

It had become clear by the time the winter window swung open that the proven goalscorer was going to need a new challenge.

Barca, after seeing Sergio Aguero forced into retirement, were in the market for another frontman and could not believe their luck when an opportunity to snap up Aubameyang presented itself.

A loan agreement was initially explored by the Liga heavyweights, but it quickly became apparent that they could not afford to take on a £340,000-a-week contract.

With Arsenal also reluctant to keep funding that salary on a deal that was due to run until 2023, they agreed to rip up terms with a former fan favourite and allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Aubameyang subsequently agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Barca meaning that, despite there being plenty of talk regarding summer swoops for another striker, he will be sticking around for the 2022-23 campaign and beyond.

What is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record at Barcelona?

Questions were always going to be asked of Arsenal once they agreed to let a proven performer walk away for nothing. Arteta, though, had been backed into a corner and a parting of ways became the best option for all concerned.

The Gunners will have no regrets, but they have been forced to watch on from afar as Aubameyang has hit the ground running in Spain.

After being forced to wait until his fourth outing for Barca before opening his goal account, the floodgates have opened in some style.

Aubameyang netted a hat-trick against Valencia on February 20, bagged a brace in a stunning 4-0 Clasico victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on March 20 and now has 10 efforts to his name through 14 appearances.

In the same period of time, going back to February 1, Arsenal have managed just 12 goals as a collective through nine Premier League games.