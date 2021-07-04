Exit Arsenal star Partey, enter Andre Ayew: Ex-Swansea forward wins big at Ghana awards

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan also won the Player of the Decade Award after his contribution in the last 10 years

Ex-Swansea City forward Andre Ayew, Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan, and Chelsea custodian Edouard Mendy were the big winners in the annual Ghana Football Awards on Saturday night.

The Black Stars skipper had a good season with the Welsh outfit in the just-concluded Championship season and went on to win the Ghana Footballer of the Year award.

The 31-year-old was directly involved in 21 goals the Swans scored in the league, finding the back of the net 17 times and providing four assists. He was also on target for the team in the promotion playoffs, scoring the only goal in the 2-1 aggregate loss to Brentford.

Ayew also played a vital role to ensure Ghana made it to the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The striker beat Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako and Ajax attacker Kudus Mohammed to the title.

He succeeded Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who had won the award the previous two times.

On his part, Mendy received the Best African International Award after helping Chelsea to the Uefa Champions League trophy with a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The custodian, who was in his debut season in English football with the Blues, also played a key role as the Londoners finished fourth in the Premier League, as well as reach the FA Cup final.

The Senegal shot-stopper played 31 league matches and 12 Champions League games which clearly confirmed his position as Chelsea's number one ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 29-year-old, who also helped the Lions of Teranga to qualify for Afcon to be held in Cameroon, will now be aiming at inspiring the Thomas Tuchel-led Chelsea to the Premier League title next season.

In this third edition of the awards, Ghana legend Gyan won the Player of the Decade Award.

Our striker @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 has been named Ghana’s Best Player of the Decade at the just ended 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Awards ceremony. 🌟



A legend of our time, well deserved Baby Jet! ❤️👌🏼#GFAwards21 #TheRoyals #WeDeliver pic.twitter.com/GSJhZdiGmX — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) July 4, 2021

The 35-year-old Legon Cities FC striker made 101 appearances for the national team, scoring 51 goals in the process. He was part of the Ghana squad in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup finals.

He has also played in three Afcon finals for the West Africa nation.