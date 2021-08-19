Exclusive: Ghana players must compensate for Gyan absence - Nus

Exclusive: The Spanish coach shares his thoughts on the Black Stars’ upcoming continental challenge, and is worried about the talisman's absence

Former Ghana assistant coach Gerard Nus has rued the possible absence of Asamoah Gyan on the Black Stars’ chances of winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

With eyes on a fifth title, the Black Stars are set to make a 23rd appearance at the continental gathering, where they will face Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stage.

Unlike every attempt they have made since 2008, the West Africans are likely to head into the next tournament without all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan who has not been called up for international duty since the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

“In my opinion, Ghana and Morocco should go through from the Afcon group. I think that even though Gabon and Comoros have important players, they’re not up to the same level than the other two,” Spanish coach Nus, an assistant coach as Ghana reached the final of Afcon 2015 and semi-final of Afcon 2017, told Goal.

“I know that they [Gabon] obviously have [Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, one of the biggest African players at the moment but definitely also Morocco has Hakim [Ziyech of Chelsea] and obviously Ghana has so many good players playing in the top leagues in the world.

“I’m not sure if we try to compare the national team to that Black Stars that I was proud to be involved with, the one that we almost won the title in 2015 and also the squad that we had in 2017."

The ex-Ghana coach, however, is concerned about the prospect of heading into the tournament with talisman Gyan, and believes the other players in the squad must give their all in the former skipper's likely absence.

“Obviously, there is a big miss, we used to have an important players like Asamoah Gyan, one of the best strikers ever in my opinion in Africa," he added. "Also, he was a great leader and great captain."

The most capped Ghana player in history with 109 internationals, Gyan is not only Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals but also the Black Stars second top scorer at Afcon, having registered eight goals over seven different tournaments so far.

Only Andre Ayew has more goals than the 35-year-old former Sunderland, Udinese and Stade Rennes man.

“Now, we will see, we have to get the most from the players that we have,” Nus added. “I still believe no matter what the final selection is, Ghana is always going to be one of the candidates, and sooner rather than later, we’re going to be seeing them become champions of Africa.”

The delayed Afcon 2021 tournament runs between January 9 and February 6 next year.