Ex-Terengganu man Syamim disputes Turtles' account of arrears to former players

Winger Syamim Yahya disputed former club Terengganu's explanation for its arrears towards its former players.

Just hours after FC (TFC) issued a statement on Thursday attempting to explain why they currently owe money to several of their ex-players, one of them wrote on Twitter, disputing the claims made by the club.

The club on Thursday claimed that the payments have been delayed due to competitions organiser Malaysian Football League's (MFL) failure in paying the 2019 broadcasting shares to clubs in full, and that the club nevertheless promised to fulfill its financial obligations towards their former players.

But according to winger Syamim Yahya who played for them last season, the club had claimed that it would settle the payments using funds from sponsors.

"TFC had promised to settle the payments using sponsorship money by November 2019 if the MFL grant was not received. So they can't blame MFL for the delay," wrote Syamim on a Twitter thread.

Syamim, who recently joined , also wrote that the November 2019 due date was promised by the club themselves, while claiming that the players' social media posts on the matter were only made with the club's approval.

But most surprisingly, he disputed the club's remark that what is owed to the players are off-contract payments.

"None of the players are demanding payments agreed outside their contracts, everyone is asking to be paid according to their individual contracts.

"These are not bonuses or allowances, these are payments whose amounts and payment dates have been agreed upon by both parties," he explained.

PERTAMA..pemain tak pernah menunutut BAYARAN LUAR KONTRAK..semua pemain tuntut bayaran dlm kontrak setiap individu..ni bukan bayaran elaun atau bonus..bayaran dituntut seperti yg dh dipersetujui kedua belah pihak,,yg ada dlm kontrak berserta amount dah tarikh patut dibayar.. — شميم يحيى (@syam1myahya) December 19, 2019

