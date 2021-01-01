Ex-Tanzania star Malima on why Yanga SC must stick with Mwambusi

The local coach returned to take charge of Timu ya Wananchi after Cedric Kaze was let go on March 8

Former Young Africans SC defender Bakari Malima has explained why the Mainland Premier League side should stick with interim head coach Juma Mwambusi.

Mwambusi returned to the club after head coach Cedric Kaze was fired following a 2-1 loss to Coastal Union - their first in the 2020/21 season - and Malima has stressed the importance of letting the Tanzanian coach have the chance to finish the season at the helm.

"Let them stick with Mwambusi to see the team through the season," Malima told Mwanaspoti.

"If they hire a new coach, he will come to take the money and if he does not win the league he would complain he did not sign the current players.

"The fans and the players need to come together as one and support the coach. Mwambusi should also be given every kind of support he needs."

The former Taifa Stars defender also said the title race - which Yanga leads - is still wide open and Mwambusi is the right person to help them finish it before making technical changes.

"Up to now, there is no team that can claim they are champions because anything can happen still even though the majority have tipped Simba to be crowned again," he added.

"I am sure Mwambusi will help the players get back to their previous form and we will see them fight hard once more even though it might not be a100% fight.

"So, he needs to take charge of the team and a new one should come when the new season shall begin."

Meanwhile, former Mbeya City star Abeid Kasabalala condemned how Kaze was sacked and asked for Mwambusi to be given the right environment to operate in.

"Yanga need time to be rebuild. The fans must be told the truth so that Mwambusi cannot work in a toxic environment that in the end he will be hated as was with Kaze when results go bad," Kasabalala said.

"Had Kaze stayed a little longer, he would have built a good team and what is important to note is it is never prudent to make judgments when emotionally charged."

On his part, Pan African head coach Gordian Mapango said Mwambusi needs good support in order to deliver the desired results.

"He needs support in order to do his job in a better way. I believe the players will be in great form given the manner of drills Mwambusi conducts," Mapango said.

After winning the Mapinudzi Cup, Yanga's focus is now on the FA Cup and the Premier League title.