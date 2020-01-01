Ex-Simba SC’s Pawasa and Morris explain why Yanga SC have not reached their full potential

The duo agree the giants are yet to play at the level expected because of a lack of striking precision and the late appointment of their coach

Retired stars Boniface Pawasa and Herry Morris have explained why Young Africans (Yanga SC) appear to struggle at this juncture of the Mainland .

Yanga have won three of their last four matches and Lamine Moro – who is the lead scorer with two goals - scored for them against Mtibwa Sugar and Kagera Sugar.

Late Zlatko Krmpotic’s arrival and lack of a leader are some of the issues Yanga are struggling with according to Pawasa.

“I played for long as a centre-back and when I look at [Bakari] Mwamnyeto and Moro, their style of play is similar,” the former Simba SC and defender told Mwanaspoti.

“Yanga are lacking a leader who is composed. They have good defenders but when they will meet composed strikers, they will suffer big.

“The problem that has been observed where their strikers are not scoring, a similar issue at Simba, emanates from the plans laid down by the coach.

“Yanga coach [Krmpotic] came when the players had already been signed and for that reason, it is not going to be easy to get the team start playing according to his style immediately."

On his part, Morris has linked Timu ya Wananchi’s struggle to a lack of efficiency and precision in front of goal.

“Yanga can create five clear goalscoring chances but will not get a goal in any of them,” Morris said. “Moro scoring is a good thing but others must join him in order to score more goals for the club.

“They have a good team but for now, it has not realised its full potential though.”

Meanwhile, Mtibwa Sugar winger Haruna Chanongo has praised Yanga striker Michael Sarpong. The Tanzanian has tipped the Ghanaian to have more goals from the remaining matches of the season.

“Sarpong is a very dangerous player, he is a fighter and attacks very hard,” Chanongo told Mwanaspoti.

“If he continues with that spirit he is going to help the team get a lot of goals. You know every foreigner must always have something that the local lads do not and that is why he is different.

“It is true he never scored but given how he played, it made our defenders run to stop him every time and that eventually gave Moro the chance to score.”

The Mtibwa Sugar ace also explained why Yanga and Simba will always fight hard to win against other league opponents.

“When Simba and Yanga meet, they will highly compete for points in that respective tie and that is why they have to give maximum respect to the other league fixtures,” Chanongo concluded.

The Kariakoo rivals each have 10 points from four matches.