Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Manenzhe gives Bafana Bafana assistant Mkhalele credit for Makgopa goal

Phumudzo Manenzhe, the ex-Orlando Pirates striker, believes Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele had an important role to play in the impact made by Evidence Makgopa, who scored the last of South Africa’s goals in their 3-1 win over Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier.

Makgopa's added-time goal was superbly taken as he coolly lobbed oncoming Ethiopian goalkeeper Fasil Gebremichael to ensure there was no late fight-back from the East Africans on Saturday.

"We said, where is Helman, because we couldn't see him on the bench. That's the role the assistant coach plays - when Evidence is warming up behind the goals, Helman goes there and says, 'this is your opportunity',” Manenzhe said after the match.

"'We know against Zimbabwe (in the first qualifying game, a 0-0 draw) you [Makgopa] got an opportunity you didn’t put it in the back of the net. That's why you are still here at the national team - we believe that you can make a difference. When you go in there, I want you to be focussed and believe in yourself and your abilities.'

"Look what he did when he went in, he got us the assurance [of the] goal,” Manenzhe concluded.

Fellow SABC analyst, Doc Khumalo, praised Broos and his technical team for being positive by bringing on the Baroka forward. He also made mention of what he believes was a sign of increased maturity from the up-and-coming 21-year-old Makgopa.

"It's 2-1 now, let's shut the back door. But he (Broos) saw something, and we need to praise also his assistant coaches,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder.

Article continues below

"Because, clearly, they were very instrumental in terms of sharing ideas.

"And Makgopa, this young boy, I said it at some stage, Japan did wonders," Khumalo said in reference to the Baroka striker's participation at the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this year.

"Because you can see, a young man that used to miss chances that are supposed to be easy to score. But today, he showed more maturity because it was an individual brilliance. These are the basic skills of a striker. He saw an oncoming keeper, he just lobbed it."