Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Tinkler: Mamelodi Sundowns are going to be tough

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler has fired a warning to reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their "tough" clash in this season's MTN8 final.

This comes after the experienced tactician led the Citizens to a 4-0 away win over Swallows FC in the second-leg semi-final clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.

The result saw the Western Cape side win the tie 4-0 aggregate and they will now take part in their third MTN8 final since the club's formation in 2016.

Having been the first coach to win a major trophy with City when he guided the team to the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup triumph, Tinkler has now set his sights on MTN8 glory.

"I'm really happy to have gotten the team to another final," Tinkler told the media after their win over Swallows.

"That is one of the targets that we set ourselves when I joined the club. I was obviously involved when we won the Telkom Knockout.

"I've been fortunate as a coach to have gotten to many finals, that hunger, passion and desire hopefully spill off on everybody else."

City will now take on a Sundowns side which is undefeated this season having reached the final after defeating Lamontville Golden Arrows 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Tinkler has made it known that they want to win the MTN8 title irrespective of who they come up against with the final scheduled to be played on October 30.

"I'm extremely happy and proud of the fact that we've managed to achieve that again," the former Orlando Pirates head coach added.

"Very important is that we want to go all the way, irrespective of who we come up against. It's going to be a tough one against Sundowns, but obviously we want to go out there and win the trophy."

City won their first and only MTN8 title in 2018 under the guidance of Tinkler's former Bafana Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy.