Ex-Nigeria forward Moses on target as Spartak Moscow thrash Krasnodar

The 31-year-old grabbed his second goal in the top-flight to help his side pick their first win of the season

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses continued with his fine run of form in the Russian Premier League after he helped Spartak Moscow defeat Krasnodar 4-1 in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.

The 31-year-old played a huge role to help Spartak pick their first victory of the season with goals from Roman Zobnin in the 35th minute, Quincy Promes in the 46th minute, an own goal by defender Sergei Borodin in the 53rd minute and Moses' strike in the 83rd minute.

Krasnodar, who were reduced to 10 players after Aleksandr Chernikov was sent to early showers following a clumsy challenge in the 37th minute, scored their only goal through Eduard Spertsyan from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Moses was Spartak's saviour during the team's opening fixture of the season as he scored to salvage a 1-1 draw against Akhmat Grozny at Akhmat-Arena last weekend.

Against Krasnodar at Krasnodar Stadium, the former Super Eagle was handed another start by coach Guille Abascal and he should have scored the opener in the 12th minute after being put through by Ruslan Litvinov but his weak effort was dealt with by goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

However, with 10 minutes left to the half-time break, Moses started a move which saw Litvinov take a turn before setting up Zobnin, and the forward powered home with his right-foot to put Spartak ahead.

Two minutes later, things got worse for Krasnodar as Chernikov was shown a straight red card and a minute after resumption, Spartak scored their second courtesy of Promes.

Another counter-attack from Spartak produced the third goal as under pressure Borodin turned the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear the danger.

Spertsyan reduced the deficit for Krasnodar but Moses assured the emphatic win and maximum points were safe when he drilled home the fourth.

The win saw Spartak move second on the table with four points from two matches, two less than leaders CSKA Moscow, who have six.

Spartak will return home for their third fixture of the season against Orenburg at Otkritie Arena on Sunday.