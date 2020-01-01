Ex-Marseille boss Anigo recounts how Drogba and Mido 'caused' turbulence on a plane

The retired Ivorian and Egyptian were teammates at the Stade Velodrome during the 2003-04 season

Former boss Jose Anigo has given an account of how Didier Drogba and Mido caused turbulence on a plane after a European match in the 2003-04 season.

Both the Ivorian and Egyptian forwards were signed by the Olympians from and Amsterdam respectively that year.

They notched a combined 41 goals as Marseille reached the final of the Uefa Cup (now ), but lost to in Gothenburg.

The French outfit participated in the but finished third behind and FC in Group F.

Marseille were up against Milan in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Cup and had a 1-0 home lead from the first leg.

Drogba was suspended for the game meaning Mido started, but the aftermath of the tie which Anigo's side won 2-0 on aggregate didn't go down well in the flight back to .

"We had a very good first leg match where we could have taken shelter," Anigo told RMC Sport.

"We left there with a small goal in advance, it was not easy. And in addition, Drogba was suspended for this return match. We had to restart Mido, who had completely dropped out because he did not play and because he was not easy to manage on a daily basis.

"The problem was his lifestyle: overweight, not always on time. He lived professionalism a bit like he wanted to do it. He was not unpleasant, even smiling, but when he did not play he came to see you and it was very tense. It was often very limited.

“We were coming back from a European Cup match, Mido had strange jokes. He joked around with the air hostess, and Didier didn’t like it, he went for Mido, then things got heated.

"I can tell you that the plane moved. There were turbulences. It was very hot. They were two heavyweights. They were friends, but in the moment it was very, very hot."

Drogba and Mido were sold to and respectively after the campaign for a combined €44 million.

They had nomadic careers as well with the latter playing for 11 clubs in seven different countries, while the former featured for eight clubs in six countries.