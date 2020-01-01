Ex-Gor Mahia striker Yikpe explains why scoring form dipped at Yanga SC

The lanky Ivorian striker reveals how he struggled to regain his form since signing for the giants from the Kenyan champions

Young Africans (Yanga SC) Gnamien Yikpe has revealed why he has struggled to hit form and score goals for the giants in the Mainland .

The towering Ivorian striker signed for the Jangwani Street-based side from Kenyan champions and has only managed to score two goals since the move.

In fact, his second goal came on Monday when Yanga beat Singida United 3-1 and his first goal had come way back on January 26 during the competition.

More teams

Yikpe has now stated playing under pressure from inside and outside the club has affected his performances since signing for the club but he was glad to have returned to the scoresheet.

“I have been going through a lot of pressure and I know to stay for that long without scoring a goal for a big club like Yanga is very worrying,” Yikpe is quoted by Sokaletu.

“For a striker like me, it was not good at all, but I have been faced with pressure from within and outside the club and it really affected my display and it made me lose my form, and getting it back took much time.

“However, I am very happy to have grabbed another goal after that long dry spell, and I cannot explain myself how I feel after notching that goal, I am very sure the goal will boost my confidence and I will be back in the goals regularly.”

In a previous interview with Goal, Eymael warned the striker he only has the remaining three matches in the top-flight to save his career at the club.

Article continues below

Eymael told Goal he was impressed with Yikpe after coming on in the match but warned him he has to show the same spirit in the remaining three matches to be assured of keeping his place in the team.

“It is true I put in Yikpe because we needed speed upfront, I also introduced Ditram [Nchimbi] and some players also got the chance and some took it and some did not take it and I hope the game will motivate [Yikpe] for the three remaining games," Eymael told Goal on Friday.



"That will be three finals for Yikpe, very important for him if he wants to stay at the club."

Yanga will face Mwadui FC on Saturday.