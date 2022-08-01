Ex-Chelsea star Fabregas to sign for Serie B outfit Como after Monaco exit

The veteran midfielder will link up with the Italian outfit following his departure from Stade Louis II

Cesc Fabregas is set to join Serie B side Como on a free transfer, with the club confirming his arrival on Monday. The midfielder left Monaco at the end of last season.

Fabregas, 35, moved to Monaco from Chelsea in 2019 and made 68 appearances for the French club in all competitions. However, he was limited to just two matches in Ligue 1 last season because of injuries.

What do we know about Fabregas' move to Como?

The Spain international described the 2021-22 campaign as “not only the worst year of my career but the worst year of my life" and rumours circulated that he could retire from the game.

But Fabregas has opted to continue his career in Italy by linking up with the second-tier side in Lombardy.

The former Barcelona player landed in Italy on Monday to undergo a medical and sign the deal with the club - who posted a video of his arrival on their official Twitter account.

Como were promoted to Serie B in 2020-21 and finished 13th in the division last season.

Ex-Chelsea captain Dennis Wise is a key executive at the Larian team and they hope to challenge for promotion to Serie A.

Fabregas is to play a pivotal role in their ambitions, having gained incredible experience at Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Monaco.

Fabregas' career journey

Fabregas began his career in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy before joining Arsenal in 2003, and became a crucial player for the Gunners as they won the FA Cup and reached the Champions League final.

He left to return to Barcelona in 2011 and went on to feature 151 times to claim a La Liga title, among other domestic honours.

Chelsea then lured him back to the Premier League in 2014, where he lifted the title twice, along with the FA Cup and the Europa League before leaving for Monaco in January 2019.