Ex-Arsenal star Ramsey signs with Nice following Juventus departure

The midfielder heads to Ligue 1 with one eye on the World Cup

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed with Nice, the French club have confirmed. Ramsey's move comes after he parted ways with Juventus, with the teams opting to separate by terminating the player's contract.

The Wales star will now continue his career in Ligue 1 as he looks ahead to representing his country at the World Cup later this year.

Ramsey's road to Nice

In addition to Nice, Ramsey had been linked with a move to MLS in recent weeks.

Charlotte FC had reportedly made an offer for the midfielder, with Ramsey ultimately opting to not follow his countryman Gareth Bale to MLS.

The move comes after Ramsey spent a half season on loan with Rangers, helping the Scottish side reach the Europa League final before missing a crucial penalty in the eventual shootout loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ramsey's time at Juve

Ramsey originally signed a four-year contract with Juve in February 2019, making his debut in September of that year.

However, he never truly replicated his Arsenal form while in Turin. In total, Ramsey made just 70 appearances over his three-year stay in Italy.

He was eventually loaned to Rangers in January and went on to score two goals in 13 appearances with the Scottish club.