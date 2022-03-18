Rangers star Aaron Ramsey has revealed he hopes he can kick on and go on a run of good form as the season enters its most pivotal stage.

The former Arsenal star moved to Scotland in January after he was deemed surplus by Juventus and has slowly but surely gotten minutes under his belt.

Rangers currently sit three points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Celtic, with the drama of the season heading down to the wire.

What has been said?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ramsey said: "It's been great. There's a great group of lads here who have made me feel very welcome and I'm just itching to get out there now and show what I can do.

"I've played a couple of games since coming here but hopefully now I can kick on and really contribute towards what's going to be the business end of the season.

"I'm happy to be a part of this and looking forward to the rest of the season. Hopefully now I get more of an opportunity. I'm feeling good. In the last game [against Dundee in the Scottish Cup]. I felt really good so hopefully I can build on that now and contribute.

"I always back myself and I know my quality - that's never going to be in doubt with me."

How has Ramsey been?

Ramsey's season has massively been disrupted by injuries, failing to make anything over 300 minutes in total, including his time at Juventus.

So far he's made five appearances for Rangers, with two coming in the Scottish Cup, two in the league, and one in the Europa League.

Despite his few minutes, he has managed to grab an assist and will be looking to get back to his best to help Rangers' title challenge.

