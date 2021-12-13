Ex-Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Frimpong's career 'could have turned out better with England'

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Frimpong believes his career could have “turned out better” had he played international football for England instead of Ghana.





Born in Ghana, the ex-midfielder left for the UK at a young age where he started his career.





After playing for his adopted country at youth level, the Kumasi-born, who quit football at a young age due to persistent injuries, switched international allegiance to make his lone appearance for Ghana in a 2014 World Cup qualifier against Sudan in his city of birth in 2013.





“I follow my passion. I don’t follow the money too much. Obviously, playing for England, you get more money and more exposure but for me, as I said, I have always had a dream,” Frimpong said on GTV.





“I remember when I was young, I used to watch Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah. So, I have always had a passion for playing for Ghana. And, you know sometimes in life people make decisions that you from the outside you might not understand but for me, it’s one of the best feelings.





“Playing in Kumasi, playing for my family, and putting the Ghana shirt on are some of the best feelings that I’ve ever had in my career.





“Maybe, if I had played for England, who knows maybe things would have turned for the better but then again you know you always have to follow what you want to do.”





Two years ago, Frimpong called time on his playing career after growing frustrated by persistent injuries.





He bowed out of the game at the age of 27.





“To be honest, for the past couple of years, I have lost the passion for football because when you love something that much and it brings a bitter end it makes the passion go down,” the now 29-year-old explained.





“For the past couple of years, I have been focusing on other things. I have had to get myself back together and at the moment I think it’s the right time for me to start something.





“I’ve been living in Ghana permanently since 2017. I’ve always had the idea of coming back to live in Ghana. I’ve always had a love for Ghana and I have always wanted to settle in Ghana with my family and my wife and that’s what I’m doing.”





Frimpong also played for English sides Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Fulham and Barnsley, Russian clubs Ufa and Arsenal Tula, Swedish fold Eskilstuna and Greek outfit Ermis Aradippou.