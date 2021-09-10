Ex-AFC Leopards midfielder Isuza among four players released by Wazito FC

The Nairobi-based club have started the clean-up process by letting go of four players ahead of the new season

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza is among the four players released by Wazito FC ahead of the 2021-22 FKF Premier League season.

According to a statement on their social media pages, the Nairobi-based clubs have also released goalkeeper Levis Opiyo, who joined them last season from Gor Mahia, defender Bernard Ochieng signed from Vihiga United, and Dennis Nganga, who signed from KCB.

What did Wazito's statement say?

“We can confirm the following players have left the club upon the expiry of their contracts/on mutual consent: Bernard Ochieng, Levis Opiyo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Whyvone Isuza,” read part of the statement.

“We would like to thank them for their service to the club and wish them well for the future.”

The four players were all signed at the start of last season with hopes of helping the team to win the top-flight title but Wazito, led by coach Francis Kimanzi, performed disappointingly in the campaign as they finished ninth on the 18-team table with 45 points.

The move to release the four comes just a day after Fifa lifted the embargo that had been imposed on the club after violating transfer rules.

Wazito have become the third team in the league after new champions Tusker and Kariobangi Sharks to part ways with players since the transfer window opened on August 22.

The Brewers, who will represent the country in the Caf Champions League, confirmed the release of 11 players before the team left for Djibouti to face AS Arta Solar 7 in the preliminary round fixture on Saturday.

Some of the players dropped by Tusker include Luke Namanda, Mike Madoya and Chris Ochieng’, Chrispinus Onyango, Rodgers Aloro, Brian Marita, Faraj Ominde, custodian Robert Mboya, Sammy Meja, and Eric Ambunya.

Article continues below

However, the Brewers have already beefed up their squad with new arrivals among them Clyde Senaji, Teddy Osok, Charles Momanyi, Daniel Sakari, goalkeeper Brian Bwire, Joshua Ibrahim, Kalos Kalenge, and John Njuguna.

On the other hand, Sharks released 10 players, among them Brian Bwire, Daniel Sakari, James Mazembe, John Kuol, Joshua Onyango, Peter Lwasa, Ibrahim Kitawi, Ibrahim Ochieng, Robert Onyango, and Peter Oudu.

Further FKF Premier League reading