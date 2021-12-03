‘Everything Dennis touches turns to goals’ – Watford’s Rose hails Nigeria striker after Chelsea goal

Watford defender Danny Rose has praised the impact of striker Emmanuel Dennis after he scored his sixth goal of the campaign against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international continued with his fine run of form after he scored for the Hornets in the 2-1 defeat against the Blues at Vicarage Road.

After Chelsea took the lead courtesy of Mason Mount, Dennis levelled the scores in the 44th minute but the home team could not get something from the game as Morocco international Hakim Ziyech scored the winner for the Blues in the 72nd minute.

Rose, who joined Watford at the start of the season after ending his stay with Tottenham Hotspur, has praised Dennis, saying despite the absence of injured Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, the Super Eagle has proved to be the key for the team and man of the moment.

On Watford going a goal down before Dennis levelled the scores, Rose said as quoted by the club’s official website: “It’s brilliant, it’s a great attitude to have.

“You don’t ever want to be 1-0 down but if that does happen, the Head Coach wants to see what sort of characters he’s got and I think tonight we showed he has a dressing room full of fighters.

“It was a great response and another great finish from the man of the moment at the minute in Dennis, but we are gutted that we couldn’t hold on to at least a point.

“Obviously we’re just gutted that Ismaila [Sarr] is out at the minute because Ismaïla and Dennis on either wing - I’m telling you that there aren’t many teams in the league that will have a better option on the counter-attack than us.

“It’s great working with Dennis, and everything he is touching is turning to goals at the minute. Long may it continue.”

In a previous interview after the game, Watford manager Claudio Ranieri described Dennis, who became the club’s leading scorer after the goal against Chelsea, as an outstanding player.

“When there are some injuries you have to find solutions, be clever,” Ranieri said.

“Only with work can you do this. Of course, my experience helps me to find solutions, but I also have quality players to do this.

“I’m not surprised because he [Dennis] is a very good player. He scored twice at the Bernabeu! Anyone who scores two at the Bernabeu is not a normal man. He has speed, intelligence, he is generous, and I like how he plays.

“He has to improve because he is young, but I have a very good relationship with him, and all of my players.”