Everyone thinks Uganda must win Cecafa Women's Championship - Bulega

They reached the final in last year's competition and the coach believes fans will be expecting nothing less than the title this time

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega acknowledges his team will be under pressure during the Cecafa Women's Championship set to be held in .

The Cranes were beaten by Tanzania in the inaugural tournament in 2018 in Rwanda and Bulega admits expectations are high simply because they reached the ultimate stage of the competition.

“Of course after last year’s performance, the natural feeling is that everyone thinks we must win,” Bulega told Daily Monitor.

She also lauded the appointment of Ayub Khalifan to the technical bench as a second assistant coach. Khalifan has managed to win four Fufa Women's Elite League titles with Kawempe Muslim and the Cosafa U17 Women’s Championship in Mauritius.

“When the need to beef up the national team’s technical bench arose, he [Khalifan] was high in the pecking order,” Bulega explained.

Meanwhile, Ruth Aturo has been named the team's captain while defender Bridget Nabisaalu and forward Fazila Ikwaput have been appointed as first and second assistant captains respectively.

The tournament will be held at Chamazi Stadium between November 14 and 21.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo(UCU Lady Cardinals), Vanessa Karungi (She Corporate), Daisy Nakaziro(Lady Doves)

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate), Marion Amangat (Olila High School), Brendah Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim SS Ladies FC), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens).

Midfielders: Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Asubo Gafford Ladies), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Esther Beatrice Adokole (Asubo Gafford Ladies), Harriet Nakuba (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabumba (She Corporate), Amina Nababi (Makerere University), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).