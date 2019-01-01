Every player in Yanga SC's squad will get enough playing time – Mkwasa

The new coach promises to use all the players signed by his predecessor after picking up the first win in charge

New Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Boniface Mkwasa has stressed the importance of all the players getting enough playing time this season.

Mkwasa, who formerly played for the Tanzanian giants, was handed the mantle to handle the side on an interim basis after the club parted ways with Congolese coach Mwinyi Zahera, after they failed to reach the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Speaking after watching his side beat Ndanda FC 1-0 in his first match in charge, Mkwasa says he will make sure all the players signed by the club will get enough playing time.

“Each player who is in the squad is good and what we want to do now is to give them enough play time and I believe the performance in our next clash will be much better than today (Friday),” Mkwasa, the former national team Taifa Stars coach is quoted by Daily News.

Mkwasa gave kudos to his charges for executing well his directives despite having only one training session with them.

“Today’s performance was achieved according to the game plan,” Mkwasa continued.

“We had to win at all costs to get three points and continue ascending at the top of the table. It was tough as you saw especially putting in mind [Ndanda] have a good time but winning is something great for us.”

He also disclosed they will resolve confusion which comes among players on who to take responsibilities of dead balls (free-kicks and penalties), after a misunderstanding between David Molinga and Patrick Sibomana before the free-kick, which resulted in the goal, was taken.

Article continues below

His counterpart for Ndanda, Shaweji Nawanda, admitted that the one mistake they made gifted their opponents a winning goal.

“We have lost but the most important thing is to regain our stamina to ensure we do well in our next clashes. The game was tough, we tried to use our game plan but could not work out for us," Nawanda said.

Furthermore, Nawanda revealed that they need to work hard on the striking force, saying they are able to create chances but scoring goals remains a big obstacle.