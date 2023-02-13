'Every human should be free!' - Neymar throws support behind openly gay football player Jakub Jankto

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar sent his support to Sparta Prague loanee Jakub Jankto, who came out publicly as gay earlier on Monday.

Jankto came out on Monday

Neymar sent midfielder support

Stressed that "every human should be free"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Czech Republic international - who is contracted to La Liga side Getafe - posted a video on social media saying: "I no longer want to hide myself”. Speaking ahead of PSG's Champions League clash against Bayern in mid-week, Neymar sent his support to Jankto for his announcement, underlining that "every human should be free".

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's an important day," the Brazilian said. "Everyone is free, prejudices must be less important, whether it's homophobia, racism, any form of discrimination. I didn't know [that Jankto made the announcement]. But every human being should be free to do whatever they want."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jankto's announcement means he follows in the footsteps of Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo and Blackpool youth team star Jake Daniels as players to have recently come out as gay in the men's game despite the homophobia they may experience afterwards.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The 31-year-old will be hoping to re-find his form when PSG host the German champions on Tuesday, with Christophe Galtier's side boosted by the return to training of star striker Kylian Mbappe.