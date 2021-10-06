Every Champions League winner & who has won the cup the most times in history?

Chelsea lifted their second title after beating Manchester City in May, but who has won the competition the most times?

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in an all English Champions League final last season, and both sides are contenders for the trophy once again now that the 2021-22 competition is underway.

A first-half goal from Kai Havertz was enough for the Blues to see off the reigning Premier League champions, whose wait for their first-ever continental crown was extended for another year.

Chelsea now boast two Champions Leagues in their silverware cabinet, but which clubs have won the most trophies on the continent?

Who has won the Champions League & European Cup the most times?

Real Madrid have won 13 European Cups and Champions Leagues, winning their first in 1956 and their most recent in 2018.

Article continues below

Milan come in second with seven victories, while Bayern Munich and Liverpool both have six and Barcelona have five to their name.

A total of 22 teams have won the competition since its inception in the 1955-56 season.

Every Champions League final and European Cup winner