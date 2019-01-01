Everton’s Idrissa Gueye ‘100 times better than’ Man Utd’s Fred, claims Paul Merson

The Senegal international has been a rock in the Toffees’ midfield and has completed the most tackles in the English top-flight this campaign

legend Paul Merson believes midfielder Idrissa Gueye is better than his counterpart Fred in respect to their performances this campaign.

Both players play similar roles for their teams but Gueye presently has the most tackles in the (126) while Fred has completed just 28 tackles 17 league games this term.

A fortnight ago, Gueye outshone the Brazilian midfielder at Goodison Park as cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Red Devils.

Following another impressive display at Selhurst Park against on Saturday, Merson thinks the Senegalese star is superior to the £52 million signing, who has struggled to boost United’s top-four fight.

“I look at their players and I don't want to dig out Fred that he's not good enough for Manchester United,” Merson told Soccer Saturday on SkySports.

“The lad at Everton is 100 times better than him, Gueye's 100 times better than him.

“£52 million [For Fred], he's not like he was a free.

“I’m not a Man United fan, but I was embarrassed. It was cringeworthy [against Everton].”

Later in June, Gueye will hope to replicate his impressive form for at the 2019 in .

Aliou Cisse’s side have been drawn in Group C against , and .