Everton vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Gunners chase for a top-four spot continues on Merseyside, with Unai Emery aiming for his team to show more quality away from the Emirates

will try to make it three successive Premier League wins when they travel to Goodison Park to face on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side go into the weekend lying fourth in the standings after a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday, and with a game in hand over their rivals are well placed to secure Champions League football next season.

The Gunners, however, face an outfit that has specialised in upsetting the established order in recent weeks, having hit ’s title challenge by securing a scoreless home draw and ’s top-four hopes by beating them 2-0.

Arsenal would underestimate their opponents at their peril.

Game Everton vs Arsenal Date Sunday, March 7 Time 2:05pm BST / 9:05am EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial ) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / Telemundo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed via Sky GO Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event Sky GO Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Coleman, Keane, Digne, Mina, Baines, Kenny, Jagielka, Galloway, Zouma Midfielders Gueye, Gomes, Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Davies, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Baningime Forwards Richarlison , Tosun, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin

Everton are missing only Yerry Mina from their starting XI, with manager Marco Silva expected to deploy the same starting XI that wrought a 2-0 win against West Ham last Saturday.

According to the boss, Jordan Pickford is in the right frame of mind to start, despite appearing to be involved in an altercation outside a bar in Sunderland, which appeared on social media earlier this week.

Possible Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Gueye, Gomes; Richarlison , Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo, Mustafi Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock Forwards Ozil, Iwobi, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Suarez, Mkhitaryan

Arsenal will definitely be without combative midfielder Lucas Torreira as he faces a ban.

There are doubts over the fitness of Aaron Ramsey, who picked up a knock after scoring on Monday, but he is expected to be available along with Granit Xhaka. Laurent Koscienly is also something of a worry.

Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck are all long-term problems.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Mustafi, Sokratis, Koscielny; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil; Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Betting & Match Odds

Despite their mediocre away record, Arsenal are 13/10 favourites with bet365. Everton are priced at 21/10 to win the game, while a draw can be backed at 27/10.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

After two years without football, Arsenal have the scent of Europe’s elite club competition in their nostrils once again.

Under the guidance of Unai Emery, they find themselves well placed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and with it the opportunity to once again mingle with the game’s biggest sides.

Five wins in their last six league outings saw them climb as high as third before ’s midweek win over , but with a game in hand over their neighbours (a tricky trip to ), they have to be one of the favourites to come through what is currently a four-way logjam in the fight for third and fourth.

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette gave them a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday, building on a similar success against at the Emirates before the international break.

While in the latter years of Arsene Wenger’s spell Arsenal retained a capacity for brilliance, they lost their ability for consistency and that it what the Spaniard is still trying to instil in his side.

“The next challenge away to Everton is a big one as we need to convince people we can also be consistent away,” Emery said.

“We played key matches against Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea. We had this opportunity and won this opportunity because we were being consistent, winning more matches to be closer to them.

Article continues below

“Now, I know it's going to be difficult to stay in the top four. I'm not thinking about that. My first target is to create a big atmosphere. We're creating it little by little.”

Indeed, the Gunners lie 10th in terms of points picked up away from home in the Premier League this season, and while this is partly due to an imbalance in where they have played their fixtures, they have comfortably the poorest road record of any of the ‘Big Six’.

Everton, who recently defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Goodison Park and frustrated Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at the venue, will try to take advantage of that weakness.