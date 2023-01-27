Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as new manager after Bielsa rejects offer to replace Lampard

Sean Dyche is all set to be appointed as Everton's new manager after Marcelo Bielsa turned down the chance to take over at Goodison Park.

Bielsa rejected Everton job offer

Dyche all set to take over

Will face Arsenal in first game in charge

WHAT HAPPENED? After Bielsa turned down the offer to become the next head coach of Everton, the Toffees have turned to former Burnley boss Sean Dyche to replace Frank Lampard. There were rumours that Carlo Ancelotti's son, Davide, and Wayne Rooney were being lined up, but it's now being widely reported that Dyche is the man that will be given the top job at the Merseyside club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dyche is all set to return to Premier League management after being sacked by Burnley in April 2022 after 10 years at the club. He will hope to draw on his previous experiences of battling against the drop to steer Everton away from the relegation zone, with the Toffees currently in a precarious position in 19th place.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's unclear if Dyche's appointment will be viewed in a positive light by the fans, who have turned on the club's board amid their struggles at the foot of the table. The 51-year-old has, however, carved out a reputation as a motivator and leader, and a string of positive results that ultimately moves the club away from the threat of relegation will be a welcome relief to the supporters.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? It's going to be a tough assignment in what is likely to be Dyche's first game in charge of Everton, with Premier League leaders Arsenal due to visit Goodison Park on February 4. Immediately after that, the Toffees take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby. No pressure, Sean!