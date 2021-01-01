Everton confirm release of Bolasie and Adeniran

The 32-year-old and the Anglo-Nigerian are among the 13 players who learnt their contracts will not be renewed when they expire at the end of June

Premier League side Everton have announced the release of Yannick Bolasie and Dennis Adeniran from the club.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international has been with the Toffees since the summer of 2016 when he teamed up with the club from Crystal Palace.

The forward made only 29 Premier League appearances for Everton during his stay at Goodison Park and also spent time on loan with Aston Villa, Anderlecht, Sporting CP and Middlesbrough.

Adeniran has been with the Toffees since 2017 but spent last season on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, where he made 21 league appearances.

Everton announced their decision on the release of the 13 players on Friday as their contracts will not be renewed.

“Everton can confirm Joshua King, Theo Walcott, Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic will leave the club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month, while on-loan goalkeeper Robin Olsen will return to his parent club Roma,” read a statement from the club website.

“In the Under-23s squad, Josh Bowler, Dennis Adeniran, Matthew Pennington, Con Ouzounidis, Callum Connolly and Bobby Carroll will be released at the end of this month.”

Bolasie also reflected on his time at Goodison Park and how he managed to get back to his feet after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament which sidelined from action for more than a year.

“If you don’t play for a considerable amount of time, it’s definitely harder. Where I’ve played games and shown that I’m alive and kicking, it’s put me in a better situation,” Bolasie told the Express.

"It might get a bit tense if I’m in September and I haven’t found a club though. That might be when it gets a bit different.

“When I left Bristol City for Palace, I just wanted to be playing football. I didn’t care about the money I was getting or anything. I just wanted to play because I’ve always been like that, that’s just my character.

“Hence why I’ve probably killed myself going out on all of these loans from Everton, when other players might have said: ‘Actually, I’m coming back from my injury and I’ve got a five-year contract. I can sit here while I build myself up slowly’.

“But me, I’ve always wanted to play and going on loan has given me some good experiences. Obviously, no-one’s going to watch Belgian football. Nobody is going to watch Portuguese football. But I’ve played with some players who right now are killing it in the Premier League.

“I've managed to play and I feel good, because obviously I felt like I lost two and a half years of my career just on the injury.”