Everton confirm loan deal for World Cup winner Sidibe

The France international moves to the Premier League from Monaco, with the Toffees holding the option to make the deal permanent

have confirmed the signing of World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe, who joins the side on loan from .

Sidibe heads to Goodison Park on a one-year loan deal for a reported €2.5 million (£2.3m/$2.8m) loan fee with a €14m (£12.9m/$15.7m) option to buy in the summer.

The full-back is 's sixth signing of the summer after Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jonas Lossl, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

“I was very happy to hear a historic and big club like Everton was thinking of signing me," Sidibe said in a statement

“It was very easy for me. I did not have to reflect for too long before making my decision to come here.

“Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage.I am 100 per cent motivated and ready to help the Club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals.”