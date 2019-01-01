Everton boss Marco Silva advises Yannick Bolasie to find new club

The Congo DR international cut short his spell with the Championship side in an effort to fight for a place in the Toffees’ first team

Everton manager Marco Silva has advised Yannick Bolasie to find a new club before the January transfer window closes.

The 29-year-old joined English Championship side Aston Villa on loan last summer and impressed, scoring twice and contributing four assists in 21 appearances.

However, this week, the winger cut short his stay with Villa to return to Goodison Park to fight for a place in the Toffees’ first team.

Surprised by the decision, Silva has told the former Crystal Palace man he has no space for him in his team.

“We will do what is the best solution for him and us as a club,” Silva was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“We have four wingers in our squad, we are happy with them. What I don't want is for Bolasie not to play again.

“It doesn't mean I have already decided what will happen. Let's see what will happen at the end of the market.

“When he took the decision to come back we didn't expect it, even though he has that option in his contract. Let's see what will happen in the next few days.”

Silva also stated that the reason behind his loan move to Aston Villa was to help him with playing time as he had no plan for him in his team.

“For sure, he knows [he won't play]. I took that decision last summer because I realised that it would be difficult for him to get the minutes he wants,” he continued.

“At that moment, it was difficult for him because he lost 2-3 weeks again due to his knee in pre-season and when we took the decision [to let him leave on loan] we expect the player to go and play. Let's see if he can do it here or at a different club.”

With Silva's comments, Bolasie chances to feature when Everton take on Millwall in Saturday's FA Cup tie looks bleak.