Everton appoint Ancelotti as new permanent manager until 2024

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain boss has been installed at Goodison Park ahead of the Toffees' clash with Arsenal this weekend

have announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their next permanent manager on Saturday morning.

The Italian boss, who was recently sacked by , has been drafted in to succeed Marco Silva at Goodison Park, on a contract set to run through to 2024.

Ancelotti expressed his delight after returning to the , telling 's official website: This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base.

"There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward.”