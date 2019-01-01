Everton 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures
The 2018-19 season was a broadly successful one for Everton as they finished an impressive eighth in the Premier League, just three points behind Wolves, who claimed the final Europa League spot.
Marco Silva’s side were also one of the most prolific outside the ‘Big Six’, with only Bournemouth finding the net more regularly than the Goodison Park outfit.
Having made promising signings such as Richarlison and Lucas Digne last summer, they will be eager to build from this foundation and enjoy similar success in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at Everton's pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.
Everton pre-season fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK / US ET)
|Venue
|Jul 7
|Kariobangi Sharks
|tbc
|Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi
Everton announced their first pre-season friendly match on May 2, with Marco Silva’s side set to play Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi, Kenya.
This is set to be a showcase match for the African side, who won the SportPesa Cup to earn the right to tackle the Premier League outfit.
It is not the first time that Everton have travelled to East Africa for pre-season, as they visited Tanzania in July 2017 to face Kenyan side Gor Mahia, running out 2-1 winners.
Other fixtures will follow in due course.
Everton 2019-20 transfer activity
Everton have yet to announce any formal deals for their first team, although Danish teenager Sebastian Kristensen has been added from Lyngby for their academy side.
Marco Silva has reportedly been exploring options to strengthen his full-back sectors, with Thomas Meunier a potential arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on the right and Aaron Cresswell reportedly a target to supplement Lucas Digne on the left.
Marseille have said to have offered the Toffees the opportunity to buy Kevin Strootman, while reports have linked the Goodison club with a potential move for Fulham forward Aleksandr Mitrovic and Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore.
Ajax striker David Neres is another name closely linked with the club, with fans heartened to see him pose for photos with the Brazil national side along with Richarlison, a player they will do everything in their power to keep.
Transfer activity in
|Position
|Player
|Transferred from
|Fee
|Date
|LW
|Yannick Bolasie
|Anderlecht
|End of loan
|June 30
|CF
|Shani Tarashaj
|Grasshoppers
|End of loan
|June 30
|CF
|Sandro Ramirez
|Real Sociedad
|End of loan
|June 30
|RB
|Cuco Martina
|Feyenoord
|End of loan
|June 30
|LW
|Henry Onyekuru
|Galatasaray
|End of loan
|June 30
|AM
|Nikola Vlasic
|End of loan
|June 30
|CF
|Oumar Niasse
|Cardiff
|End of loan
|June 30
|RW
|Kevin Mirallas
|Fiorentina
|End of loan
|June 30
|AM
|Kieran Dowell
|Sheffield United
|End of loan
|June 30
Transfer activity out
|Position
|Player
|Transferred from
|Fee
|Date
|CM
|Andre Gomes
|Barcelona
|End of loan
|June 30
|CB
|Kurt Zouma
|Chelsea
|End of loan
|June 30
Everton 2019-20 Premier League fixtures
Fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season will be released on June 13 at 9 am BST.
The opening day of the new campaign will be August 10, 2019 and it will run until May 17, 2020.