Even a $100m prize may not help Simba SC against Kaizer Chiefs - Manara

The official has stressed what Wekundu wa Msimbazi must do in order to see off Amakhosi in Dar es Salaam

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has explained what they need to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the second leg of the Caf Champions League at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The home team must overturn a 4-0 defeat suffered in Johannesburg if they have to earn a slot in the semi-finals. Manara believes no amount of money can help the players pick the needed win if they are not ready to fight hard on the pitch.

“Everything is possible on Saturday if the hearts of our players will be on the pitch 100%. If they are going to play with a 90% determination, we are not going to win as we need 110% determination,” Manara said in a press conference.

“Even if we are going to promise 100 million dollars, without a 100% fight we will not win at all. We can win by 2-0, 1-0 or 3-0 but that is not what we want. We only need at least a 5-0 scoreline. All this is possible and I will be the last person to believe that we have been eliminated from the Champions League.”

The official added that the huge defeat suffered at the FNB Stadium is a result no one in Africa expected.

“We disappointed our fans especially when we knew the whole of Africa was waiting for a draw, a win or a loss but of a smaller margin than it was. Therefore, we know we have a huge task ahead of overturning the loss suffered,” he added.

“We were hurt but that is football. This is the most brutal game I have known in the world. Many might say it is Kungfu, Judo, Karate or even Boxing but to me, football is the most brutal game. On Saturday, we are going to make history in the world that what we only need to see is the players fighting hard, unlike how it was in South Africa.

“We were down mentally and physically and people were shocked because that was not the Simba people are used to. Yes, one can concede but not in the manner we did. We possessed more than Kaizer Chiefs but possession has no meaning if you are not creating chances with your possession.

“Not that we are underrating Kaizer Chiefs but I know they cannot be better than the Simba we all know. Football is all about the history and legacy one leaves behind.”