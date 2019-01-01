Europa League win would cap 'dream' Chelsea season, says Emerson

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Baku showpiece on Wednesday as they look to finish manager Maurizio Sarri's first season with a trophy

Emerson Palmieri believes winning the final against would complete a "dream" first season for under Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues have the chance to claim a major trophy at the end of a turbulent campaign when they meet their London rivals in Baku on Wednesday.

Securing the silverware to go with a third-place finish in the would help to justify Sarri's heavily scrutinised tactics and strengthen his case for a second season in charge, which is not assured.

While the Italian has claimed that his fate should not hinge on next week's match, defender Emerson thinks emerging victorious would amount to an exceptional achievement.

"It's a derby and it's a final, so we can't calculate this like any game that we usually play," the left-back told the club's official website .

"I expect an Arsenal that will be very aggressive from the beginning because they didn't manage to get into the top four.

"We managed to get into the and to win the Europa League on top of that would make this year a dream come true. Let's hope we can make it happen.

"For me personally it would be immensely satisfying. I played a lot of the games and to win a tournament like this makes you feel an important player."

Emerson, a peripheral figure in the Premier League, has enjoyed more regular minutes in Europe and started both legs of the semi-final triumph over side .

"I think I have managed to do really well," the 24-year-old said.

Article continues below

"I have demonstrated I am mature enough to play at this level, in this type of competition.

"I played in it once when I was at but we couldn't make it past the last 16. Now we have got the chance to play the final.

"I really hope we can bring it home, for me personally, my team-mates, the club and the fans."