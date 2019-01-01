African All Stars

Europa League: Mikel's Trabzonspor bow to Nyom's Getafe

The Black Sea Storm were on the losing side against the Spaniards with the former Super Eagles skipper in action
John Obi Mikel’s Trabzonspor made a losing Europa League start following their 1-0 defeat to Getafe on Thursday.

The hosts secured maximum points thanks to an 18th-minute strike from Angel Rodriguez inside Madrid’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

32-year-old Rodriguez capitalised on the visitors’ sloppy defending to head home Raul Carnero’s cross. The header beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir who was in goal for the Super Lig outfit.

Having impressed in Trabzonspor’s 2-2 draw with Genclerbirligi on Sunday, Mikel earned Unal Karaman’s trust to start in Spain. However, his presence could not save the Black Sea Storm from making a false start in the tournament.

His compatriot, Anthony Nwakaeme who also made the starting XI was replaced by Firatcan Uzum with seven minutes left to play.

Cameroon's Allan Nyom and Morocco's Faycal Fajr were on from the start to finish for Jose Bordalas' Getafe.

Trabzonspor would be hoping to bounce back when they welcome Group C opponents, Basel to the Medical Park Stadium on October 3. Before then, they will try Sivasspor and Besiktas for size in Turkey’s elite division fixtures.

