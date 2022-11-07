Europa League knockout round play-off: When do games take place and who do Man Utd, Barcelona & Juventus play?

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the upcoming Europa League knockout round play-off stage

The 2022-23 Europa League is much more exciting than usual as some of the biggest European teams will compete against each other in the second-tier continental tournament.

Premier League heavyweights like Manchester United are joined by the likes of Ajax, Juventus and Barcelona in the last 16 play-off round. In fact, the Red Devils have been pitted against the Catalan club which promises to be a lip-smacking fixture as Cristiano Ronaldo will renew hostilities with Barcelona once again.

The eight seeded runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage were pitted against the eight unseeded third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. GOAL tells you everything that you need to know about the round of 16 knockout round play-off of the UEFA Europa League.

When do the Europa League knockout round play-off games take place?

The Europa League knockout round play-off matches will be played over two legs, with the first leg set to be held on February 16 while the second is slated to take place on March 16, 2023.

Fixture Date Europa League knockout round play-off first leg Feb 16 Europa League knockout round play-off second leg Feb 23

Europa League knockout round play-off: Fixtures

The marquee fixture of the Europa League knockout round play-off is Barcelona taking on Manchester United. Italian giants Juventus will play against Nantes whereas, Ajax will face Union Berlin.

Record Europa League winners in Sevilla will lock horns against Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will square off against RB Salzburg.

Fixture 1st leg 2nd leg Barcelona vs Manchester United Feb 16 Feb 23 Juventus vs Nantes Feb 16 Feb 23 Sporting CP vs Midtjylland Feb 16 Feb 23 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes Feb 16 Feb 23 Ajax vs Union Berlin Feb 16 Feb 23 Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco Feb 16 Feb 23 Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven Feb 16 Feb 23 RB Salzburg vs AS Roma Feb 16 Feb 23

Where to watch the Champions League last 16 on TV & how to stream live?

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League can be watched on the BT Sport network.

Whereas in the United States, it can be watched on CBS Sports, Paramount+and the Univision network.

In India, the Sony Sports Network hold the broadcasting rights to UEFA Competitions. All matches can be live streamed via SonyLiv.