UEFA Europa League

Europa League 2020-21: Teams, groups, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

Goal
Comments()
Europa League 2020-21
Getty/Goal
Goal has everything you need to know about this year's competition and all the teams playing, when the fixtures will take place and more

The Europa League group stage draw has been completed, with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester all involved amongst a host of European elites.

The likes of Roma, Napoli and AC Milan are also competing within the mix, and ahead of the group stage phase of the competition, Goal has all the information you need to know about this season's Europa League.

Contents

  1. Which teams are in the Europa League 2020-21 group stage?
  2. What are the Europa League 2020-21 matchday & draw dates?
  3. When & where will the Europa League 2020-21 final be played?
  4. Europa League 2020-21 group stage, fixtures & results

Which teams are in the Europa League 2020-21 group stage?

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4
Arsenal Dinamo Zagreb Granada Zorya Luhansk
Tottenham Sparta Prague AC Milan Nice
Roma Slavia Prague AZ Lille
Napoli Ludogorets Razgrad Feyenoord Rijeka
Benfica Young Boys Maccabi Tel Aviv Dundalk
Bayer Leverkusen Red Star AEK Athens Slovan Liberec
Villarreal Rapid Wien Rangers Royal Antwerp
CSKA Moscow Leicester Molde Lech Poznan
Braga PAOK Hoffenheim Sivasspor
Gent Qarabag Hapoel Be'er Sheva Wolfsberger
PSV Standard Liege LASK Omonia
Celtic Real Sociedad CFR Cluj CSKA Sofia

The teams were drawn into the following groups:

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Group A: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia

    Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Wien, Molde, Dundalk

    Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Nice

    Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan

    Group E: PSV, PAOK, Granada, Omonia

    Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ, Rijeka

    Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

    Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille

    Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Sivasspor

    Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets Razgrad, LASK, Antwerp

    Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg

    Group L: Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec

    Return to top

    What are the Europa League 2020-21 matchday & draw dates?

    Phase Draw date Game dates
    Preliminary Round August 9, 2020 August 20
    First qualifying round August 10, 2020 August 27
    Second qualifying round August 31, 2020 September 17
    Third qualifying round September 1, 2020 September 24
    Play-off September 18, 2020 October 1
    Group stage October 2, 2020 October 22 - December 10
    Last 32 December 14, 2020 February 18 & February 25
    Last 16 February 26, 2021 March 11 & March 18
    Quarter-final March 19, 2021 April 8 & April 15
    Semi-final March 19, 2021 April 29 & May 6
    Final March 19, 2021 May 26

    The Europa League group stage draw 2020-21 took place on October 2, 2020 with the first round of group stage matches being played on October 22.

    The knockout stage of the Europa League is due to begin with the last 32, which commences on February 18 - with the draw taking place on December 14.

    The following knockout phases, comprising the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will all happen from March 11 onwards, with the final to be played on May 16.

    Return to top

    When & where will the Europa League 2020-21 final be played?

    The 2020-21 Europa League final will take place on Wednesday May 26, 2021. The match is expected to kick off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

    It will be played at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland.

    The stadium was initially going to hold the 2020 Europa League final, but this was changed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Stadion Energa Gdansk has previously hosted several Euro 2012 matches, and is the home stadium of Lechia Gdansk.

    Return to top

    Europa League 2020-21 group stage, fixtures & results

    Group tables

    Group tables will appear here 

    Fixtures & results

    Fixtures and results will appear here.

    The draw for the group stage was held on October 2, 2020.

    This season's Europa League group stage will provide some interesting match-ups, with Arsenal slated to clash with Irish title winners Dundalk, Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B.

    Article continues below

    Tottenham have been placed in Group J alongside Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp.

    Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side will meet with Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk in Group G, and Scottish league champions Celtic have been placed in a group with Italian heavyweights AC Milan in Group H.

    Return to top

    Close