Euro 2020: ‘He looked solid & convincing’ – Yobo credits Donnarumma for Italy’s win over Spain

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper made several vital saves as the Azzurri qualified for the tournament’s final at the expense of La Roja

Nigeria assistant coach Joseph Yobo lauded ‘solid’ Gianluigi Donnarumma for his part in Italy’s win over Spain in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

Roberto Mancini’s men outlasted La Roja at the Wembley Stadium, London to reach the tournament’s final after a 4-2 triumph on penalties.

After a goalless first-half, Federico Chiesa put the Azzurri ahead on the hour mark before the Spaniards levelled matters through Alvaro Morata in the 80th minute.

With scores tied at 1-1 after extra-time, both teams were separated by kicks from the penalty mark. There, the Italians reigned supreme with Donnarumma saving Morata’s effort after Dani Olmo had sent his strike over the crossbar.

Speaking on SuperSport after the thrilling encounter, the former Super Eagles captain praised the new Paris Saint-Germain signing for his role against Luis Enrique’s side.

“During the penalty shootout – which is a game of chance, we must give credit to the goalkeeper,” said Yobo.

“He was immense and his big frame – which is like that of two goalkeepers in the goalpost - made it difficult [for Spain].

“He looked solid and convincing and deservingly, he made a save and gave [his team] the victory.”

The former Everton and Olympique Marseille defender went ahead to felicitate with four-time World Cup winners despite not giving their ‘best performance’.

“We have to congratulate them, it’s not easy,” he continued.

“But tonight, we didn’t really see their best performance. It was a semi-final and all they needed was to get through,” Yobo said on Superport.

“I saw an Italian team that got stretched defensively. As much as we all talk about how good they are in defence, the formation of the Spaniards caused them a lot of trouble especially with that false nine.

“Towards the end of the second half during extra time, they were pushing really harder and they showed more determination.

Article continues below

“Realising that luck was running out of their hands and time was going, they were more purposeful until they got to the end of the game.

“For all-round performance, Italy wasn’t at their best but they are already in the final and they would be hoping to win the trophy at Wembley.”

Italy – who are unbeaten in 33 matches across all competitions will square up against Denmark or England in the final billed for Sunday.