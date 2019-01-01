Eto'o tips Lukaku to shine at Inter after leaving Man Utd

The Cameroon striker has backed his former Chelsea teammate to fire in Italy

Samuel Eto'o has backed Romelu Lukaku to continue to shine at following his club-record move to the side.

Lukaku ended his two-year spell at , joining Antonio Conte's Inter in a reported €80 million deal before the 's transfer window closed on Thursday.

The 26-year-old striker had been linked to Inter since United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made clear his preference to play Marcus Rashford up front in Manchester.

Former Inter striker Eto'o – who was part of the club's treble-winning season under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10 – played alongside Lukaku during the pair's time with and he tipped the Belgian to succeed at San Siro.

"Welcome to the Inter Milan Romeo. More than a team, it's a family you join," Eto'o wrote via Instagram.

"There, you will rub yourself with stars, so there is no doubt that you will continue to shine.

"Good luck in this new adventure that I hope [will be] filled with goals. Make us proud little brother!"