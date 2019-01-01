Eto’o: Retired Barcelona striker can work for Cameroon federation - Lawal

The former Cameroon international called time on his illustrious career, receiving praise from the ex-Super Eagles winger

Ex- international Garba Lawal has lauded Samuel Eto’o who announced his retirement from professional football.

On Friday, the former international heralded his decision to end his football career at the age of 38.

Eto’o won several trophies and accolades during his time at Real Mallorca, and Milan, including four , three , one , one Fifa Club World Cup, two and a title, among others.

At national level, he won the Olympic Gold Medal in 2000 and played a significant role as the Indomitable Lions clinched the 2000 and 2002 titles.

For his impressive performances, at both club and national team, Eto’o was named the African Player of the Year four times, in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Lawal, who played against the former striker at the /Nigeria 2000 Nations Cup, praised the impact of the African legend.

“As a player, you just have to stop at a time. That’s the way it is. You cannot be playing until you reach age 50. It is not possible,” Lawal told Goal.

“When your body cannot continue then you have no choice than to stop. He’s been wonderful in football. He is a great footballer for the clubs he played for, his national team and Africa in general.

“He has done his best. He’s been a fantastic footballer. I wish him well. I believe he will continue to be part of football.

“He may be working underground for the national team before now but as he has retired, he will come out fully. I believe he can work well with the Cameroon federation which is very important.”

Eto’o also played for , , Anzhi Makhachkala, , , Antalyaspor, Konyaspor and SC before his retirement.