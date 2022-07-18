Eto’o’s son Etienne signs first professional contract with Portugal’s Vitoria de Guimaraes

The Cameroon U20 star seems to be following in his legendary dad’s footsteps after agreeing a two-year deal with the Primera Liga side

Cameroon youngster Etienne Eto’o, son to Indomitable Lions legend and Fecafoot president Samuel Eto’o, has signed his first professional contract with Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes who he joined last year.

The highly-rated midfielder has been featuring for Vitoria’s reserve side in the amateur leagues in Portugal but is now set to be part of the first team starting next month when the 2022-23 season commences.

According to kick442.com, Etienne has signed a two-year contract, with the option for a third, and could have his first taste of professional football when Vitoria visit newly-promoted Chaves on August 7 in their opening Primera Liga match of the season.

The midfielder enjoyed a good campaign in the youth ranks of the Portuguese side, scoring two goals in 10 games.

Etienne also has European football to look forward to given Vitoria qualified for the Europa Conference League following a sixth-place finish in the 18-team league last season.

Born in Palma, Spain in 2002, during his dad's four-year stint at Real Mallorca, Eto’o junior began his career in the youth ranks of the Spanish team before moving to Austria’s FC Lustenau in 2011.

The Cameroon U20 star then left Austria for Spanish second division side Real Oviedo where he played until he was released at the end of the 2020-21 season after which he moved to Portugal, joining Vitoria’s U23 side.

He was part of the Cameroon U20 squad that played at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania last year and made headlines when he scored twice on his debut, first with a beautiful free-kick before adding a second from the spot, as they beat Mozambique 4-1.

Vitoria will be hoping that the younger Eto’o can produce a fraction or more of what his legendary father managed during his playing career that saw him score 371 goals in 764 games across Spain, Italy, England, Russia, Italy and Qatar.

Eto’o senior is the only African player to have won four Uefa Champions League titles, adding onto three La Liga and a Serie A crown that he claimed at Barcelona and Inter Milan respectively as well as two Africa Cup of Nations titles and an Olympic gold.

During a previous interview, Etienne said his father has great influence on him and he would like to do even better than the four-time African Player of the Year,

“My dad has played a huge influence in my life because I have always admired him and want to learn from him and continue in his steps. Always I want to be someone like him,” he said.

“I want to try and be better than him and I am always looking forward to stepping on the pitch and giving my best. Even though I know it is difficult to be better than my father, I want to work hard to achieve like him. He is always there to support me and give me advice.”