Etienne Ndayiragije: TFF confirms departure of Taifa Stars coach

The Burundian leaves with the Chan participation in Cameroon being his last assignment with the Cecafa nation

Tanzania Football Federation has confirmed the termination of national team head coach Etienne Ndayiragije’s contract.

The Burundian was appointed to replace Emanuel Amuneke of Nigeria who was let go after a poor show at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019 where Taifa Stars finished without a point after losing all three matches against Algeria, Kenya and Senegal.

“Tanzania Football Federation has reached into an agreement to terminate Etienne Ndayiragije’s contract as the head coach of the national team, Taifa Stars,” read the confirmation letter obtained by Goal on Thursday.

“The two parties have agreed to part ways after holding consultation talks together. TFF would like to say thank you to coach Ndayiragije because of what he did and achieved with Taifa Stars. We would like to wish him the best in his future endeavours.

“TFF would announce the new coach once the recruitment process is over.”

Ndayiragije has left his position after Tanzania struggled in the recently concluded African Nations Championship in Cameroon. He helped Taifa Stars qualify for the tournament meant exclusively for players doing trade in their own domestic leagues.

He guided the Cecafa nation past Kenya and Sudan on their way to the Chan 2021 edition.

Ndayiragije is one of the most experienced regional coaches having handled Vital’ O of Burundi, Mbao FC, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) and Azam FC.

At Vital’ O, he won the Premier League title as well as the FA Cup before he crossed the border to take over at Mbao of Tanzania in 2016. He did not stay for long at Mbao as he was appointed by KMC whom he helped qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in their history when they finished fourth in the Mainland Premier League.

With the good record at KMC, he was approached and later appointed by Chamazi club Azam who he guided in the Confederation Cup campaign.

He was named the Taifa Stars coach – where he acted on an interim basis initially – from Azam. He helped the national side reach the group phase of the Fifa World Cup qualification after he eliminated Burundi in the preliminary stage.

Kim Poulsen is understood to be the clear candidate to replace the Burundian.