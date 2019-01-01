Etienne Eto'o on why he wants to play for Cameroon ahead of Spain

A presidential decree signed in 2014 has sidelined six Europe-based Cameroon players from travelling for this month's U17 World Cup

Etienne Eto'o Pineda, son of former captain and African football legend Samuel is keen to retrace his father's national team footsteps.

The senior Eto'o won two (Afcon) titles with Cameroon as well as featuring at four Fifa World Cups.

An Olympic gold medal with the Cameroon Under-23 side is another feat of the former star.

But Etienne's international career got off to a false start when he was recently dropped from the Cameroon squad set to take part at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup in .

The 17-year-old Mallorca midfielder was victim of a presidential decree which reserves Cameroon Under-15 and Under-17 national team places exclusively to home-based players.

Etienne, who was also not part of the Cameroon squad at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations, is however undeterred by the latest setback and is keen to match his father's national team achievements in future.

“I have to go back and continue working to grow in the football world. I decided to come and represent the Under-17 Lions of Cameroon, I can’t lie to you is also my country but Cameroon I really feel Cameroonian," Etienne told Kick442.

"My father achieved a lot with Cameroon and I will like to emulate or try to match his achievements with my country Cameroon. Yes, it is very difficult to handle this situation but I am very excited to be back with the Under-20, Under-23 and why not the senior team one day if God wants.

"The qualifiers of the Under-20 Afcon is the next possible event for me, I am very excited to play for Cameroon. Though Spain is my country for now, Cameroon is my choice"

Matching his father's international achievements appears a tall order as Samuel Eto'o was already a full Cameroon international at the age of 16.

Cameroon will face Spain, and Tajikistan at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup which kicks off on Saturday.