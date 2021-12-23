Ethiopia’s Afcon 2021 squad confirmed: Abate names JS Kabyle’s Kassim and Sidama’s Solomon

Coach Wubetu Abate has announced his final 25-man Ethiopia squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with Sidama Bunna’s Teklemariam Shanko, Fasil K’s Bezabeh Meleyou and St. George’s Gatuoch Panom making the squad.

Although the competition allows the registration of 28 players, Abate picked a team three-man less comprising of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders and seven strikers - with Amanuel Yohannes, Gatuoch Panom, Shemeles Bekele, and Mesoud Mohammed expected to hold sway in the midfield.

Mujib Kassim, who represents Algerian giants JS Kabyle is the only foreign-based professional in the team dominated by local based professionals.

Meanwhile, Dire Dawa City's Firew Getahun and Fasil Kenema were excused from the selection.

Since first participation in Sudan 1957- where they finished as runners-up, the East and Central African country has featured in 11 editions, with their best performance seeing them win the 1962 edition held on home soil.

Prior to Cameroon 2021, Ethiopia’s last participation was in South Africa 2013. There, they failed to get past the group stage that boasted Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Zambia.

Having been zoned in Group A alongside hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Cape Verde, Abate would be hoping to lead the Walia Ibex to the knockout stages of the competition.

They open their campaign against Bubista’s Blue Sharks on January 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. Four days later, they will square up against the Indomitable Lions before their last group fixture versus the Stallions on January 17.



Ethiopia squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Teklemariam Shanko (Sidama Bunna), Fasil Gebremichael (Bahirdar Ketema), Jemal Tassew (Adama Ketema).

Defenders: Asrat Tunjo (Eth Bunna), Suleiman Hamid (St. George), Remedan Yesouf (Wolkite K), Desta Yohannes (Adama K), Aschalew Tamene (Fasil K), Yared Bayeh (Fasil K), Menaf Awol (Bahirdar Ketema), Megnot Debebe (St. George)

Midfielder: Amanuel Yohannes (Eth Bunna), Gatuoch Panom (St George), Shemeles Bekele (El Goana), Mesoud Mohammed (Jimma AJ), Bezabeh Meleyou (Fasil K), Firew Solomon (Sidama B), Fitsum Alemu (Bahirdar )

Strikers: Abubeker Nassir (Eth Bunna), Getaneh Kebede (Wolkite K), Amanuel Michael (St. George), Shemeket Gugsa (Fasil K), Mujib Kassim (JS Kabyle), Mesfin Taffese (Hawassa K), Dawa Hottesa (AdamaK)