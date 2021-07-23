Etebo: Watford will give everything in the Premier League

The Super Eagles midfielder joined the Hornets on a season-long loan from Stoke City earlier this month

Oghenekaro Etebo said Watford will ensure to give their all when the 2021-22 Premier League season begins.

The 25-year-old was added as a midfield reinforcement to Xisco Munoz's side following the Hornets' promotion to the English top-flight last season.

Ahead of his maiden Premier League season, the former Getafe and Galatasaray star predicted "a long campaign" for the Hornets.

He has also thanked his new teammates and the club's staff for welcoming him to "the family".

Etebo told the club’s website: “I’m excited, I’m happy to be part of the family. It’s been a joy to me since I came in. The lads, the management, everyone in the club has been good. I see it is a family club. I’m just trying to settle in, which I think is going to be fine for me.

“It’s going to be a long season, but let’s see. The most important thing is for us to keep our heads up, and make sure we’re going to give everything.”

The combative Super Eagles midfielder has been in England since 2018 following a reported €7.2 million move from Feirense.

Having had an experience of Championship football at Stoke City, Etebo admitted that the second division is tough but he cherished the playing opportunity he got.

“When I first signed for Stoke I had people telling me coming to England wouldn’t be easy, especially in the Championship,” he continued.

“Everyone knows it's one of the toughest [leagues], you have to keep running, chase people down.

“Every league is difficult, it all depends on how you set out the team, No league is easy. Coming to England to play, it’s a good league, it’s tough, but it’s a joy to me.”

Etebo’s move to Vicarage Road reunites him with his compatriots William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success and Emmanuel Dennis whom he has played with in the Super Eagles’ set-up.

He also disclosed that he has linked up with Nigeria youth star Tom Dele-Bashiru for the first time at Watford.

“I’ve known [Troost-Ekong] for a very long time because I’ve played with him at the Olympic Games, the World Cup, the Afcon, so I’ve been with him for a very long time,” he said.

“I’ve also known [Success] for a very long time, even Dennis as well. Tom Dele-Bashiru, I hadn’t met him before but for the past few weeks in training I’ve got to know him.

"I’d heard about him, and that he was invited to go to the Under-20 World Cup.”