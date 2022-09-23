Estonia vs Malta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Estonia welcome Malta to face them at A. Le Coq Arena in a Group D2 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Estonia vs Malta date & kick-off time
Game:
Estonia vs Malta
Date:
September 23, 2022
Kick-off:
5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Estonia vs Malta on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Soccer Plus
UK
Premier Sports 2
Premier Player HD
Estonia squad & team news
Joint top of Group D2 and with San Marino out of the running, it is a winner-takes-all clash for the hosts and their visitors.
Victory would send them to the third tier - and defeat might not be too fatal, given they still have an extra game to play.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Igonen, Hein, Vallner
Defenders
Pikk, Tamm, Mets, Kallaste, Teniste, Baranov, Pürg, Peetson
Midfielders
Soomets, Vassiljev, Miller, Vaštšuk, Tunjov, Shein
Forwards
Anier, Sorga, Zenjov, Ojamaa, Sappinen, Sinyavskiy, Kirss
Malta squad and team news
If Malta are too have any hope of escaping the bottom rung, then they must win today - and pray for San Marino to deliver them a miracle.
That seems an unlikely proposition but they will still want to show that they know their own mettle on the big stage today.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bonello, Galea, Formosa
Defenders
S. Borg, Muscat, Pepe, Apap, J. Borg, Brown, Caruana
Midfielders
J. Mbong, Camenzuli, Teuma, Guillaumier, Paiber, Kristensen, Attard, García
Forwards
Jones, Montebello, Degabriele, Satariano, P. Mbong, Busuttil, Dimech