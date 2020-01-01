Err and entertain - Unbeaten Bengaluru, NorthEast United do both

Bengaluru and NorthEast United kept the viewers entertained on Tuesday...

In what was arguably 2020-21 's (ISL) most entertaining draw so far, Bengaluru and scored two goals each and produced a good watch for the neutrals on Tuesday.

While critics have accused Carles Cuadrat of being overly defensive in his first few matches, with the team securing two draws and a win going into Tuesday's game. NorthEast United, on the other hand, seemed to have had found the right balance and looked solid. Both teams were unbeaten going into the game and despite trying their best to kill their opponents' joy, that record remained intact.

It was an encouraging performance from Bengaluru - far from perfect but arguably the most all-around they have looked this season in four matches. Dimas Delgado once again reminded Indian football why he is often praised by the experts for his ability to keep it going. He became the sixth player this season to have more than 100 touches in the midfield as the Spaniard took control of the midfield against NorthEast United.

More teams

However, given Bengaluru had over 60 per cent ball, Cuadrat will be disappointed that his team couldn't' convert some of the chances they created and win the game. There were plenty of shots on target by both teams, for a change this season, the game could have had more goals if not for sub-standard finishing.

For a team that had defended well and shut teams down in their first four matches of the season, the levels dropped a bit against Bengaluru. Gerard Nus wasn't happy with a draw and rightly so - as both goals his team conceded were partly due to poor mistakes at the back. Dylan Fox and Benjamin Lambot did not cover themselves in glory either.

A Rahul Bheke throw-in caused a lot of confusion in the NorthEast box and instead of sending the ball into the stand, the defender watched as Juanan, of all players, slammed the ball home like a poacher, to score his second goal of the season.

Fox also failed to react in time as Sunil Chhetri headed the ball back across the box. With the defender seemingly unaware where the innocuous ball was inside the box, Udanta Singh pounced and beat Gurmeet from a narrow-angle to put the Blues 2-1 ahead. Both Fox and Gurmeet could have done better to prevent that from happening.

The Blues couldn't hold onto their lead for the second time in the game as Luis Machado latched onto a through ball and following a failed attempt by Juanan to dispossess the striker, beat Gurpreet in goal.

The battle on Bengaluru's left flank was one to keep an eye on as Ashique Kuruniyan went up against Ashutosh Mehta. After only an average show in the last game, Mehta bounced back with a lockdown of his own for most of the game on NorthEast United's right flank. He did well to deal with Chhetri and Kuruniyan who were doubling up on him. However, Chhetri rarely had any joy against Mehta, save for the header which somehow resulted in the second goal.

Although the keeper conceded two goals, Gurpreet Singh's takeover as Bengaluru's most important player seems to have been completed. Sunil Chhetri got an assist but hasn't made the sort of impact he usually makes in games whereas the international goalkeeper has produced a few stellar saves already to keep Bengaluru unbeaten this season.